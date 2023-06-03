Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

How A-League champion Nick Montgomery began his coaching journey at Wollongong Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The A-Leagues' newest champion coach Nick Montgomery always had the temperament to become a top manager according to his former coach at the Wolves in his playing days, Jacob Timpano.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.