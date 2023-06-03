The Wolves were impressive against second-placed Marconi and perhaps felt they should have won the match, but in the end suffered heartbreak as the Stallions won the game in the 88th minute.
In the end it was a mistake that cost David Carney's side. The Wolves finished the game the stronger at 'The Palace' (Marconi Stadium) as the home side looked to be all out of legs, but Stallions legend and captain Marko Jesic came off the bench to clinch the result and put them closer to leaders APIA.
The Wolves ended the match with more shots on goal and more shots on target, but came away with nothing.
Going into the match, the second-placed Stallions were looking to make up ground on leaders APIA, whilst the Wolves were looking to create some more breathing room between them and the teams battling to avoid relegation.
The Wolves knew they would be in for a battle after their first meeting with Marconi earlier in the season when the Stallions turned it on in the second half of that game, winning 4-0.
The Stallions were also unbeaten in their last six matches against Wollongong.
Jordan Swibel had a chance early for the home side but the former A-League forward could not control his shot on a tough angle and the ball went well wide of the target just 90 seconds into the match.
In the fifth minute, last week's goalscorer against Sutherland Nav Darjani had a golden chance to open the scoring. Gritty work from Samuel Riak led to the ball finding the winger in the box, but he could not direct his shot goal-wards with not much space between him and the target.
The Wolves had a massive scare defensively 10 minutes in after Marconi were threatening from a corner. The ball nearly crossed the line but was cleared - however not far - but the ball fell into the grateful arms of Tomas Butkovic.
Set-pieces were the main threat for the Stallions and Butkovic made a miraculous save to keep the ball out soon after.
Wolves Captain Lachlan Scott then fired a right-footed shot wide of the the left post soon after and it was anyone's game, however Marconi looked more in control.
Next it was Alex Masciovecchio with some neat work for the visitors. The winger put in a delicate chip over the top to Jake Trew, with the forward beating Marconi goalkeeper James Hilton and striking the ball towards goal however it landed just wide.
Kyle Cimenti teed up his teammate Daniel Bouman - who had an acre of space in the box - but it forced a spectacular save from Butkovic, before Swibel had a free header from the resulting corner but thankfully for the Wolves, put it straight to the goalkeeper.
It was a battle in the first half but neither could find the net in the initial 45 minutes plus stoppages.
The Wolves came out of the blocks in the second half and it was Darjani again with a golden chance. Masciovecchio was three versus one and crossed the ball to Darjani who hit the post with his effort.
However the Wolves were left open at the back shortly and Butkovic almost made a calamity at the back after rushing out to intercept a through-ball but Swibel got to it first. To the relief of the goalkeeper, the ball went just wide.
Lachlan Scott tried an audacious attempt with the outside of his right foot and his shot only landed just wide.
Takumi Ofuka made a real impact off the bench in the second half following his return from injury.
Right-back Marcus Beattie found himself with a half-a-yard with the clock ticking down and unleashed a shot on his weak foot but the ball went straight to the goalkeeper.
Skipper Scott had header smack the crossbar shortly after the Beattie chance and despite being called offside, it showed the Wolves were looking to leave Marconi Stadium with the three points.
The Wolves showed their fitness and continued to finish the game the stronger. This time Trew unleashed a shot but could not beat Hilton in the 85th minute.
But late-on, Wolves hearts were broken. Skipper Marko Jesic was there to haunt Carney's side after a drop from Butkovic in the box following a set-piece situation. And being the 88th minute, there was no way back for Wollongong.
The 1-0 loss means the Wolves stay in the bottom half of the table. Next up, the team will be at home on Friday against the Bulls, who are last on the table.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
