Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Wollongong Wolves suffer late heartbreak at 'The Palace' against Marconi

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 3 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wolves were impressive against second-placed Marconi and perhaps felt they should have won the match, but in the end suffered heartbreak as the Stallions won the game in the 88th minute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.