Nav Darjani quickly repaid his coach's faith after starting him in their 2-0 win against rivals Sutherland on Friday evening in Wollongong.
A smashing volley just eight minutes into the match - which was his first goal of the season - showed just why Darjani had earned his starting spot for the match.
Jake Trew doubled the team's advantage just after the second-half. The win for the Wolves sees the team rise to ninth on the ladder for the time being, eight points away from the relegation play-off zone.
It was a crucial result for the side who were without a goal in the last three and without a win in four.
The win means the Wolves are unbeaten against their rivals in their past seven games. The team have also registered five clean sheets in their past seven matches in a complete turnaround of their defensive woes that hampered them earlier in the season.
Wollongong had the confidence in camp pre-match that they could nab the three points after already beating the Sharks 3-0 earlier in the season.
The Sharks however went into the match in better form, picking up seven points from their last three games.
Centre-back Harrison Buesnel dropped out of the squad altogether with Ethan Beaven deployed in his preferred position in the middle of the defence as opposed to right-back.
Darjani came into the starting side for the match as coach David Carney continued to grapple with injuries to key players such as Takumi Ofuka and Mirza Muratovic.
In a boost for the side, Carney returned to the sideline after serving a two-match suspension for his red card against Blacktown.
The Wolves got off to a fast start with a deadly counter attack. Alex Masciovecchio broke free and then found captain Lachlan Scott on the edge of the box. From there the former A-League talent unleashed a shot but it was no match for Sharks goalkeeper Marko Bulic.
And it turned out to be a warning sign because just eight minutes into the contest, Scott rattled the crossbar before Darjani repaid Carney's faith with a volley that hit the roof of the net to make it 1-0 to the Wolves.
In doing so, Darjani ended the Wolves' three-match goal drought.
Scott could have doubled the advantage in the 19th minute after he was left free in the box but his header went straight to the goalkeeper.
Despite the Wolves having the better chances early, Sutherland held more possession and grew into the contest.
The Sharks had a decent chance in the 27th minute through Brodie Clarkson who found his way forward combining with Alexander Brown as he unleashed a shot which was deflected wide.
Masciovecchio had the chance to double the advantage when he used his pace to nip in behind the Sutherland defence but put his one-on-one shot wide.
The score remained 1-0 going into half-time.
The Wolves hit the cross bar twice in quick succession in the 55th minute, first by goalscorer Darjani and then by Scott for a second time in the match.
But Trew nabbed his sixth goal of the campaign in the 58th minute with a neat one-on-one finish in the box after finding some space and it was nothing more than the team deserved.
Walter Scott then launched a raid into the Sharks box and laid the ball off for Masciovecchio, who was unlucky not to score as his shot was blocked near the line.
Sutherland coach Damir Prodanovic made five changes before the 70th minute mark in order to change the game and it almost worked, with Nathan Grimaldi forcing a reflex stop from Tomas Butkovic in goals in what was a nervy moment for the Wolves.
Sharks substitution Nick Sullivan tried to replicate his wonder goal for the Wanderers in the A-League against the Victory a few seasons back late on, but the ball went well over the bar.
But it was a Wolves win a clean sheet at the end of the 90 minutes.
Next week, the Wolves will be away from home against the high-flying Marconi on Saturday (June 3).
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
