Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Collegians and Wests

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Collegians v Wests, Saturday at 3pm.
Having contested the last two grand finals, the Collegians-Wests rivalry remains at its height heading into Saturday heavyweight showdown Collegians Sports Centre.
The Devils paid a cost on the injury front in seeing off Thirroul 20-16 in Magic Round last week, leaving coach Pete McLeod with a glut of unavailable stars.
It made the two points collected from Thiroul two of the most valuable they'll pick up this season heading into what's sure to be another barn-burner against the Dogs this week.
Collegians will be looking to bounce back from a scoreless second 40 minutes against De La Salle a week ago, one that saw the reigning premiers surrender a 14-6 halftime lead to go down 28-14.
Having laid down a premiership marker with a 24-6 win over Thirroul a week earlier, Peter Hooper's side will be looking for a quick return to top form at home.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.