Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama aged care 'over-investment' sees other areas miss out: report

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 19 2024 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Kiama council report says the expense of running an aged care service has meant areas like stormwater infrastructure and sporting groups may have missed out on funding. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A Kiama council report says the expense of running an aged care service has meant areas like stormwater infrastructure and sporting groups may have missed out on funding. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Sporting groups and vital stormwater infrastructure may have missed out of funding due to Kiama council's continued investment in Blue Haven, a report to a state government inquiry read.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.