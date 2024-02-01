Police called to tense Kiama Council meeting on Blue Haven

"Essentially we must ignore the 62 reports on Blue Haven, 35 reports on financial management matters, 24 investment reports, 20 briefings to council, 17 workshops primarily focusing on finance, Blue Haven and risk matters, the pages of the newspaper columns covered in Blue Haven stories, reports and conversations in Woolies and numerous public meetings with Blue Haven residents to see if we've let people know, to see that they understand what is the process and what's happening and get their opinion on Blue Haven," Cr Reilly said.

