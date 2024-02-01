Illawarra Mercury
Police called to tense Kiama Council meeting on Blue Haven

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
February 1 2024 - 7:10pm
A public meeting held almost a year ago to discuss the fate of Blue Haven. Kiama council has knocked back all the tender offers to buy the Bonaira aged care facility. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kiama councillors rejected all the offers to buy the Kiama aged care centre Blue Haven in a meeting meeting that saw the police called to clear the gallery.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

