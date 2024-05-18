Inclusion Round success for AFL South Coast outfit Northern Districts Tigers

The Northern Districts Tigers enjoyed a good Inclusion Round on and off the field on Saturday, with both the club's AFL South Coast men and women's premier division teams recording wins at Hollymount Oval.
Just as importantly the Tigers were able to showcase and raise funds for the Wollongong Homeless Hub and the South Coast Disabled Surfers Association.
On the field all players also wore rainbow socks to highlight, support and show respect for Pride Round.
It seemed to work a treat, with the Tigers' women downing Kiama Power 5.3 33 to 4.1 25.
In the other women's premier division games, Wollongong Lions 11.13 79 bear Bomaderry Tigers 0 and Figtree Saints also kept Wollongong Bulldogs scoreless, winning 6.3 39 to 0.
Meantime the Northern Districts' men had a far easier time of things against the Power, hammering the visitors 18.11 119 to 3.4 22.
Tigers captain Brendan Davis and Heath Beaumont finished with four goals each, while Ciaran Flynn finished with three majors in the 97-point win.
It was a very tight affair at Myimbarr Community Park but the reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos did well to down the gallant home side Shellharbour City Suns 11.7 73 to 7.9 51.
Ryan Miller (3 goals) and Brandon Lagana (2) were among the best for Figtree, while Shellharbour City Suns player/coach Dan Posch kicked three goals for the home side.
In the other round six game at North Dalton Park, the Wollongong Lions 12.11 83 beat Bomaderry Tigers 3.6 24.
Ramez Dagher led the way for the Lions, banging in six goals, while vice-captain Ben Hyndes had three majors.
