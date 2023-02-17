The Wolves expected it, but could do nothing to prevent a pragmatic game plan from Marconi as the side suffered their first loss of the season, going down 4-0 to the Stallions in Wollongong on Friday evening.
Four goals in a horror the second half saw the result through for the Stallions. Taylor McDonald came back to haunt his former club with the first, then Domenic Costanzo and Jordan Swibel put the game beyond doubt with captain Marko Jesic also getting on the scoresheet.
The side was not helped by a number of defensive lapses in the second half in what was easily the side's worst performance so far this season following four points from their opening two fixtures of the NPL NSW campaign.
Coach David Carney named an unchanged lineup for a third week in a row, keeping the faith in young goalkeeper Tomas Butkovic over new signing Nenad Vekic - who was returning from a suspension from last season he received playing for Marconi.
The first chance came from a goal-kick from Butkovic, who punted the ball down the pitch with captain Lachlan Scott chesting the ball down to Mirza Muratovic who played the ball to Josh Macdonald. From there, the former Wanderers forward cut inside and put his shot over the bar.
Marconi went down the other end with the ball finding Costanzo who blazed a great chance over the goal within the first 10 minutes.
As predicted in the pre-game preview, the Wolves were forced into a real slog with Marconi lobbing in a number of long balls from the back, including a number from former Wolf McDonald as well as a barrage of long throw-ins from Jesic.
Chris McStay could have made himself a hero in just his third competitive match for the club when Macdonald's mazing run saw him lay the ball off to the defensive midfielder where he lashed the ball just wide of the post from 25 yards out.
The deadlock however was not broken in the first 45 minutes.
The match moved into the second half and the Wolves nearly went behind following a dangerous cross by Costanzo down the left flank which Banri Kanaizumi had to deal with but almost scored an own goal, heading the ball into his own post.
The Wolves then had a chance of their own as the game began to open up more. Takumi Ofuka received the ball from captain Scott on the left and put his placed shot just wide of the post.
Marconi's McDonald then came back to haunt his former club, with a direct header from a corner whipped in by Costanzo.
Muratovic attempted to get the Wolves straight back into the contest with a long range shot from a set piece but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Jack Gibson.
The Wolves had it all to do however following an uncharacteristic error from centre back Kanaizumi which led to Costanzo doubling the Stallions lead with half and hour still to play.
The Stallions then put the game beyond doubt, this time former Sydney FC man Swibel found himself unmarked and one-on-one with Butkovic and scored.
Things only went from bad to worse with captain Scott being subbed for Jake Trew in what appeared to be some sort of serious injury to his right leg.
Straight after the injury to Scott, Marconi added a fourth, this time through Jesic.
The Wolves will now lick their wounds and look to bounce back when they travel away next Saturday to face the Bulls.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
