With less that 50 days before the Matildas begin their World Cup campaign in Sydney against Ireland, FIFA have announced more tickets to be released next week for the tournament.
An additional 250,000 tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, with all 64 matches to have more seats available.
It comes after it was announced that over 850,000 tickets had already been sold for football's biggest party.
FIFA chief women's football officer, Sarai Bareman, said she was thrilled that more tickets across all matches will be available for excited fans.
"We are delighted that supporters in Australia, New Zealand and across the globe will have more opportunities to purchase tickets for all 64 matches at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, which is now just 48 days from kick-off," Bareman said.
The latest release of tickets for the tournament will include some obstructed view seats and will be priced at a 50 per cent discount compared to non obstructed seats in the same price category.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
