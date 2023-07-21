Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has become the latest Australian to sign in Europe after it was confirmed she would be playing for Brighton & Hove Albion for the upcoming Women's Super League season.
The 23-year old has been a key figure in Sydney FC's success in the A-League Women's for four seasons, playing in each of the past four grand finals and lifting the last three premiers plates.
The midfielder originally had another season left on her deal with the club, but will now join the likes of Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord, former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr and more in the English top flight.
"I couldn't have achieved this without the success and ability to develop at Sydney FC.
"I've had incredible faith put in me and support shown from Ante and the club, and had the chance to play with an unbelievable squad of team-mates and friends.
"That's something which will stay with me forever and I am enormously grateful."
She played 58 times for Sydney FC hitting the back of the net 14 times and was named Sydney FC Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
