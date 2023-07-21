Illawarra Mercury
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby becomes latest Aussie to sign in England

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 22 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:12am
Mackenzie Hawkesby has signed overseas. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has become the latest Australian to sign in Europe after it was confirmed she would be playing for Brighton & Hove Albion for the upcoming Women's Super League season.

