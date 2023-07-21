Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

Mary Fowler not feeling weight of expectation with Sam Kerr injured

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler knew the day before the Matildas' World Cup opener that she would be starting the match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.