Former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler knew the day before the Matildas' World Cup opener that she would be starting the match.
Following a goal off the bench against France in their friendly game in the lead-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, many wondered whether Fowler would be rewarded with a start against Ireland, or if her role would be that of an impact player off the bench.
But as it turned out, the 20-year-old started from the off against the Irish due to the now well-publicised injury to team captain and striker Sam Kerr.
After struggling to get into the game initially, Fowler showed glimpses of class - exemplified in the first half where she turned out of trouble in the form of four Irish defenders surrounding her with ease.
It was a roller coaster ride in the 24 hours in preparation for the Ireland game, but Fowler said she was content with how herself and the team handled the situation.
When asked if she felt the weight of expectation on her shoulders due to Kerr's absence, she confidently said "nah".
"We knew the day before what the lineup was. I think in the team, we just have so much belief and trust to be able to get the job done," she said.
The strike-partnership up top had a very Illawarra feel to it, with Fowler pairing with Warilla junior and former Stingray herself, Caitlin Foord.
"Cait is an amazing player," Fowler said.
"So she makes it easy to play with. But I think with time you get more used to each other."
The Matildas' next game is against Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday July 27.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
