She started in Shellharbour, she's now playing for Arsenal.
The dependable, experienced Matilda has scored 29 times in her 108 games w=wearing a green and gold jersey.
She's a foundation member of this Tony Gustavsson's Australian squad and appears in her fourth World Cup.
But the Illawarra's known Foord's feats for decades - from her early days as a gold medal relay runner in Little Athletics to her time at Illawarra Sports high School and beyond.
Watch the Matildas on the big screen in Crown Street Mall
It's only hours away but if you're keen to share a Women's World Cup experience with Wollongong, head to the Crown Street Mall. A live, family-friendly pop-up site will show all the live action from Stadium Australia as the Matildas face the Republic of Ireland from 8pm. Read more
Five talking points on everyone's lips as World Cup approaches
All the big questions asked and answered, via Jordan Warren. Find out the answer to the following: Can the Matildas actually do it? If not the Matildas, then who? Will the Foord and Kerr link work? You've seen the ads right? And about the Irish physicality ... Read on
Australia's Women's World Cup opponents at a glance
Check out Australia's record against our group rivals - Ireland, Nigeria and Canada. Right here
Irish fighting fit as O'Sullivan cleared for WWC opener
Ireland skipper Katie McCabe has vowed her side will fight fire with fire and match Australia for physicality as they aim to spring a Women's World Cup upset. The Irish have had a disrupted build-up to their first-ever World Cup game after an ill-tempered friendly with Colombia in Brisbane was abandoned last week. Read on
Why the Matildas can win the Women's World Cup
The Matildas begin their campaign to win a historic Women's World Cup this week and unlike the last tournament, they have every chance to go all the way. Thursday night's opener against the Republic of Ireland will set the tone for Australia, as they eye their first Women's World Cup title, and playing on home soil gives them an edge like never before. Read on
