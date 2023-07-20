Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List
Photos

Watch the evolution of Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord: from junior football hopeful to Matildas legend

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra's football legend Caitlin Foord - throughout the years. File pictures by by Mercury photographers.
The Illawarra's football legend Caitlin Foord - throughout the years. File pictures by by Mercury photographers.

She started in Shellharbour, she's now playing for Arsenal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.