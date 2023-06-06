Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has cited the stability of both the team and the coach as major reasons why she decided to go another year with A-League Women's champions Sydney FC.
The midfielder was always contracted for another season at the Sky Blues, but incredible performances - most notably in their semi-final and grand final wins - meant that she was always going to be noticed.
Despite this, she recently re-committed to FC for another campaign.
"I signed a two year deal last season and I think Sydney's been home for me," she said.
"[Coach] Ante [Juric] has been excellent and to see him re-sign with us for next year as well is a major factor as to why I've stayed. He's the best and we've kept the majority of our team which is again why we all stay because not only do we love playing together, but we're very successful.
"It's very hard to leave when we have a good tight knit group and again, a coach that just helps us and makes us succeed."
Hawkesby said that thought was there to move on and try something different but she felt now was not the right time.
"I'm at an age where there are talks about going overseas and it is definitely something that I want to do eventually in my career," she said.
"But Sydney's hard to leave. It's my home and I absolutely love it there especially after winning the championship and the premiership.
"It feels really good and I think doing the double again next year is something that I'm looking at. That's a major factor as to why I've stayed."
After enjoying her off-season break, Hawkesby was at UOW on Tuesday evening getting into the Women's World Cup mood with a number of juniors taking part in the Sydney FC training clinic.
There are even special girls only clinics being held at Wollongong, Kareela and Five Dock such is the expected anticipation of the tournament.
Hawkesby added that the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand had the potential to leave a legacy that would last generations for football, especially in the Illawarra.
"I have seen a lot of people turning up to clinics. This was not available when I was younger so to see everyone turn up and actually participate is really cool. It's off-season for me right now and I'm able to come down and participate with them, which is really fun," she said.
"It's [the World Cup] a once in a lifetime opportunity. I think the fact that it's in Australia, people don't realise how big that is, having all these amazing teams come to Australia and play in stadiums I've played at.
"It's pivotal for the growth of the league for sure."
Hawkesby will be in the running for consecutive player of the year awards at the club's end of season presentation later this week. She said she was enjoying her break away from football - opting not to take part in the NPL for the winter season to fully refresh her body and mind.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
