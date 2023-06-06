Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

'It's my home': Mackenzie Hawkesby looking for more success with Sydney FC

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 11:30am
Mackenzie Hawkesby will go again for Sydney FC. Picture by Robert Peet
Mackenzie Hawkesby will go again for Sydney FC. Picture by Robert Peet

Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has cited the stability of both the team and the coach as major reasons why she decided to go another year with A-League Women's champions Sydney FC.

