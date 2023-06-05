The Stingrays are starting to gather some steam after the Illawarra side recorded a solid 3-1 victory over Sydney Olympic on Sunday night.
The Rays were underdogs heading into the NPL NSW Women's clash with the top-four opponent at Peter Moore Field, but showed no signs of nerves in the first half, kicking out to a 2-0 lead at the break courtesy of goals to Tara Cannon and Meg Roden. Sarina Bolden then found the back of the net in the 78th minute to take her team out to an unassailable lead, with the hosts slotting a late consolation goal through Sarah Yatim.
Sunday's result was the ideal bounce back for Steve Gordon's side, who suffered a 4-0 loss to Macarthur the week before. However, the Rays had picked up two wins and a draw from three starts prior to the Rams clash.
Illawarra now sits in 10th spot on the NSW NPL ladder with 13 rounds remaining.
Sunday was the perfect day out for the Stingrays, with all of their grades winning against Olympic.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
