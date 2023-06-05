The Rays were underdogs heading into the NPL NSW Women's clash with the top-four opponent at Peter Moore Field, but showed no signs of nerves in the first half, kicking out to a 2-0 lead at the break courtesy of goals to Tara Cannon and Meg Roden. Sarina Bolden then found the back of the net in the 78th minute to take her team out to an unassailable lead, with the hosts slotting a late consolation goal through Sarah Yatim.