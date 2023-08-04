Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Exclusive

Wollongong Wolves re-sign David Carney for next season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves coach David Carney (right) with club CEO Strebre Delovski. Picture by Adam McLean
Wolves coach David Carney (right) with club CEO Strebre Delovski. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Wolves have announced they will re-sign their coach David Carney for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.