Wollongong Wolves have announced they will re-sign their coach David Carney for next season.
After almost completing his first season as head coach of the Wolves, the club has decided to retain the former Socceroo World Cup player and two-time A-League championship winner.
After signing on in June 2022 for his first ever coaching job, Carney came into the side and completely revamped the team with a number of young players.
There have been inconsistent moments on the field, but no one can argue the fact he has his young troops playing fast-paced, entertaining football, no better shown than in their recent 6-2 win against Sydney FC.
But after being re-signed, he can now have one eye on developing his team into the future.
"I knew there needed to be a change over when I first came in from what I saw last year and I did that," he said.
"When I got the players in I was really confident we could do something this year. I think the players that I've brought in have been really good and I just want to build on that.
"I think the football we're playing and the boys are really going for it and giving me everything and I've enjoyed it. Everyone's learning all the time but it's been a good year considering the change over and the young ones, I think there's been a lot of positives.
"Very happy to go again and build on what we've done this year."
Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle said it was a positive for the club to be able to wrap up the deal to give the team the best chance for success next year.
"The Wollongong Wolves are incredibly pleased that David Carney has re-signed for the 2024 season and look forward to seeing this young squad continue to develop under his leadership. We believe it was important to put any speculation of a new coach for next season to bed."
"We believe David has done an outstanding job in his first year at the club," he said.
"He assembled a young squad at the start of the season with a view of playing an attacking style of football. The club feels he has achieved that and received praise from many along the way. David's passion and football understanding is second to none.
"We had an inconsistent start to the season where we leaked too many goals and our inexperience was evident in key moments of matches. Since that time, David has worked hard on the defence which has now seen the club deliver the most clean sheets this season.
"The squad has really benefited from David's leadership throughout the season with positive results now starting to show."
"David has also played at the highest level and represented Australia which the players respect and appreciate particularly when trying to establish a positive culture in an elite environment."
The Wolves are in action this Sunday in Wollongong where they take on Manly. Kickoff is 3pm. The side has four more games to go in the season.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
