Wollongong Wolves have appointed one former Socceroos player with another, after it was announced David Carney will coach the club next year.
World Cup star Luke Wilkshire is moving to the Central Coast Mariners in an academy development role, after a successful stint at the Wolves, which included winning the NPL league title and the end-of-season national NPL knockout tournament.
Carney played 48 games for Australia, including alongside Wilkshire at the 2010 World cup, as well as with Sheffield United, New York Red Bulls, Norwich City and Sydney FC.
After completing two seasons with Sydney FC, Carney retired n 2018.
Carney lives in the Illawarra, but has spent time in Europe to complete his UEFA coaching licences.
"It's a privilege to have been afforded such a great opportunity and take charge of a club with a rich history and a brand that is recognisable both domestically and internationally," Carney said in a statement.
"I look forward to applying what I have learnt over the years from many successful managers, in many different leagues and continuing the success which the club has had."
Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle was delighted to have Carney take over from Wilkshire.
"We have a strong desire to continue to improve and move forward as a club," he said.
"David's playing career speaks for itself and believe these qualities together with his management style will be a huge asset for the club," Lavalle said.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
