Wollongong Wolves have secured their passage to the next round of the Australia Cup on the back of a 5-0 hammering of Lindfield FC.
Wolves striker Lachlan Scott had a field day, bagging a hat-trick of goals at Ian McLennan Park on Wednesday night.
The home side Wollongong were never really troubled and went into the main break 3-0 to the good.
Scott scored two of his three goals in the opening stanza, with defender Leroy Jennings and Josh MacDonald, via the penalty spot, also finding the back of the net.
Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire was happy with his team's performance against the less-fancied Lindfield FC.
"Playing against weaker opposition they sat in and defended which allowed us to really dominate possession," he said.
"For us it was just about converting the chances to be honest. We scored five but probably should have had a lot more."
The impressive win has secured the Wolves a ticket to NSW's round of eight in the nationwide competition.
The draw is still to be confirmed but Wollongong may lock horns with Illawarra Premier League side Wollongong United, who secured their berth on Wednesday night with a hard-fought 1-0 win over NPL1 club Blacktown City.
In other results on Wednesday night, Northern Tigers FC hammered Willoughby Dalleys FC 8-1 and St George City FA downed Blacktown Spartans FC 2-0.
The winner of next Tuesday's game between Sydney United 58 FC and Hurstville FC will also progress to NSW's round of eight in the Australia Cup.
Wilkshire, who will leave the Wolves at the end of this season, said qualifying for the Cup's round of 32 was a priority.
"We want to at least get to the round of 32. That is something we need to do for this club. If we can go further in the Australia Cup, that will be even better."
The Wolves will tomorrow officially appoint former Socceroo David Carney as the club's new coach for next season.
Wilkshire was confident his former Sydney FC and Australia team-mate would do a good job in his first head-coaching gig.
"It is good to see former players get involved," he said.
"It is different coaching to playing, that's for sure.
"Everyone knows that not every great player is a great coach but this is a great opportunity I think for him.
"He is been out of the game for a couple of years but I think he has got that hunger and desire to get back in the game and give it a good crack."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
