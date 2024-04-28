Wollongong United move back into winner's circle after surviving Port test

Wollongong United have got their 2024 Premier League campaign back on track after claiming a hard-fought 2-1 win over Port Kembla on Sunday.
In a dour arm-wrestle at Wetherall Park, it was Nav Darjani who stood up and delivered the match-winning goal for the visitors midway through the second half.
Earlier in the game, United had jumped out to an early lead via Klime Sekutkoski, which was quickly cancelled out by a reply from Nic Tomasiello.
The result marked United's fourth win of the season and snapped a two-game losing streak.
While it wasn't the Macedonia Park side's best performance, Darjani said post-match that he was pleased to claim the three points on offer.
"We've had some rough results, so it was good to get one back. We needed that win, so it was good to get this one and hopefully we can get a streak going," he told the Mercury.
"I've missed a few (shots) over the last few weeks so it was good for my confidence to get one (goal)."
Here were the key things to emerge from Sunday's clash:
A fast start - at both ends
United dominated territory during the early stages, and it didn't take long for the visitors to take advantage.
A lovely cross from Darjani found the head of Sekutkoski, and the crafty forward made no mistake to give his side a 1-0 lead inside 15 minutes.
United then nearly doubled their lead minutes later following a great run from Van Elia, whose low pass inside the box found Sekutkoski, but his shot was blocked by gloveman Adam Rodriquez.
However, the visitors' celebrations were short lived, with Port reply just minutes later via a Nic Tomasiello header to draw level at 1-1.
Misses prove costly
Both teams were left to rue some missed chances in the first stanza.
Port Kembla's best opportunity came around the half-hour mark via Kyle Kirkland from short range, however he was denied by Tom Alston. The play continued an excellent half for United's goalkeeper.
The visitors were also guilty of not making the most of their chances inside the front third.
The best example came leading into the break when, a pass from Elia found Sekutkoski, whose shot was denied on the line by Port defender Daniel Chicharo.
It seemed almost impossible, but the score remained 1-1 at halftime.
Frustration continues to build
The missed opportunity theme of Sunday's game continued into the second half.
Port had a golden chance inside the opening few minutes when Marco Pennisi wound up from long range, with his attempt skimming over the cross bar.
At the other end, United continued to move the ball forward without too much issue, but couldn't get that telling touch inside the Zebras' box. Their biggest opportunity came when Elia fired in a shot from the edge of the box, but he was denied by a diving Rodriguez.
The score remained 1-1 around the one-hour mark.
As the goalscoring drought continued, frustration continued to build - from players and fans of both sides.
The game's turning point
One constant for United on Sunday was the good form of Darjani, and the former Wolves talent was rewarded for his efforts midway through the second half.
Darjani, who was a threat all day on the right wing, continued to press forward and - after a couple of his teammates missed their shots - he made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net.
It was a nice finish from Darjani and a crucial blow delivered with more than 20 minutes left in the contest, giving the visitors a 2-1 buffer.
Last roll of the dice
Port Kembla's opportunities dried up during the second stanza, but the side had their fair share of scoring chances late in the contest.
The run started when captain Mitch Di Pietro put in a towering shot from long range, forcing Alston to tap the ball over the crossbar. However, the hosts couldn't make the most of an opportunity from the ensuing corner.
With the clock ticking down, and the game having moved into stoppage time, Port then had one last roll of the dice from another corner.
The Zebras threw everyone but the goalkeeper forward, which left them vulnerable to a counter-attack. After United pounced on possession, the ball was moved swiftly up field, leading to Josh Galevski putting through a nice pass to Elia in the box.
However, his quick shot was denied by a diving Rodriguez. It would prove to be the last major play of the game as United prevailed 2-1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.