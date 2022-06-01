It hasn't been an ideal start to the 2022 Premier League season, but Rosellas coach Steven Dimitrievski believes a fast start could be the key for a change of luck when they face the White Eagles on Thursday night.
The side will travel to Terry Reserve to face Albion Park in a catch-up game and a positive result is crucial for Bellambi, who sit at the foot of the ladder. However, they have played a few less games than the next-placed Rangers and South Coast United.
"Our performances have been pretty good, especially the last 30 to 40 minutes of every game. We've finished very strong in every game. Even against 'Crini' [Lost 3-0] and Olympic [3-0]. we probably could have scored a few goals and probably got a result against Olympic. We were also pretty unlucky against South Coast [drew 2-2]," Dimitrievski said.
"The performances for about 45 to 60 minutes have been fantastic, I couldn't be more proud of the boys' efforts. We just need to make sure we start well."
However, Dimitrievski expects a tough challenge from Albion Park, who head into the game on the back of Sunday night's 2-1 win over Corrimal.
They've got a fantastic squad, good coach and they're a good club. I've played for that club previously and it's a great supporter base who should be up there in the top three, top fourr. They played on the weekend and have had a few games in a row now. It's going to be different on their field, but we're looking forward to the challenge," he said.
"No excuses, but we've had about one training session in about 11 weeks. I'm hoping with the weather going a bit better than what it has been, we'll be able to get a bit of consistency and form. Other than that, I can't fault the guys. Obviously you'd like to get a couple of wins under your belt, but I think we're only one match away from getting a couple of results."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
