It was a soggy Saturday but Bellambi's watery playground was thriving

As the weather boffins prepared us for another deluge to hit the Illawarra, it was certainly business us usual for most on Saturday.
Photographer Sylvia Liber wasn't the only one lured to Bellambi on what was a grey and potentially miserable morning.
But did it have to miserable? Of course not.
The 50m pool wasn't exactly teeming with life but there were laps to be done. And laps were indeed done. There was also enough to keep swimmers interested if they stopped for a breath at the northern end as there were a handful of surfers out.
It wasn't exactly Snapper Rocks but there was a nice enough little swell to interest all sorts of surfers at Bellambi on Saturday, May 4.
Beaches with a southerly exposure fared better, surfers said, but Bellambi had some nice little waves that kept the hydrofoil surfers interested.
Even the plovers stopped to take in the activity in the pool and beyond on Saturday morning.
RThat's of course not say it wasn't wet. But hey, if you're wet, you're wet. Water temperature was rumoured to be a touch above 21 degrees early Saturday.
Looking for a wave? You better believe it. As the morning wore on, surfers continued to find their way to the popular point.
It might have been a bit dreary but there was enough action in the water to keep surfers busy and walkers entertained.
Fins and kickboard in hand, this swimmer heads up the incline after a morning dip at the ever-popular Bellambi pool.
Morning surf done and dusted. Now for the rest of the weekend.
Just a quiet glide in at Bellambi on Saturday for this surfer.
The tools of the trade.
Another one on the way back in after a heart-starting surf on Saturday.
Fin, locked and loaded and looking pretty on this longboard.
Thar she goes ...
... the board that is.
The walkers, the talkers, the swimmer and the gently bustle at Bellambi pool on a drizzly Saturday morning.
To suit up or not to suit up? There was a range of wetsuit choices on show on Saturday morning.
Landlubbers, prepared for all sorts damp weather, and pooches ignored the sometimes unpleasant conditions to get in that morning constitutional.
The old bend and stretch routine is always advisable before leaping in.
And then, it's all a matter of plotting your way to the best take-off.
The rain, which the weather gurus called "heavy at times", came and went - a bit like this extendable lead.
Exit stage right.
It wasn't exactly Teahupo'o but there was a momentary blur of motion at Bellambi on Saturday.
