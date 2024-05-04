Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Illawarra warned to brace for heavy rain, flash flooding

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 4 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rainy day in Wollongong's CBD. File picture by Adam McLean
A rainy day in Wollongong's CBD. File picture by Adam McLean

Parts of the Illawarra could cop up to 150 millimetres of rain in six hours on Sunday, prompting the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a severe weather warning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.