Illawarra warned to brace for heavy rain, flash flooding

Parts of the Illawarra could cop up to 150 millimetres of rain in six hours on Sunday, prompting the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a severe weather warning.
The BOM says heavy rainfall which might lead to flash flooding is possible in parts of the region from early Sunday morning to late Sunday evening.
Six-hourly totals between 100 and 140 millimetres are possible, as are isolated falls of up to 150 millimetres.
Wollongong City Council has added more sand to its sandbag fill-up points at Bellambi boat ramp overflow car park, Fairy Meadow Beach car park, Fred Finch Park car park and Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh.
The warning comes four weeks after Wollongong was smashed with some 100 millimetres of rain in just an hour, turning creeks into raging torrents, flooding streets, washing away cars - and cabins - and inundating homes and businesses.
The State Emergency Service advises:
The BOM says the impending downpours are the result of a strengthening onshore flow on the coast on Sunday morning, associated with a coastal trough.
