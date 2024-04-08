Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How Collins Creek destroyed eight cars in a matter of minutes

Gayle Tomlinson
By Gayle Tomlinson
Updated April 8 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlea Dowd at the site where her car was destroyed by flood water. Picture by Robert Peet
Charlea Dowd at the site where her car was destroyed by flood water. Picture by Robert Peet

When Charlea Dowd parked her car on Friday night, she never imagined the destruction she'd wake up to on Saturday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gayle Tomlinson

Gayle Tomlinson

Editor, Illawarra Mercury

Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.