60,000 customers affected during widespread power outages in northern Illawarra

Wet and windy weather has been blamed for two widespread blackouts overnight that left more than 60,000 properties without power.
The first outage occurred just before 9pm on Sunday, May 5, and left 40,297 properties across Bulli, Thirroul, Woonona and Austinmer in the dark. Power was restored within 30 minutes.
Then, at 5am on Monday, May 6 another fault in the system occurred with around 20,000 properties left without in the dark. Power was restored within 15 minutes.
The faults occurred at a transmission sub station at Bellambi Creek, located off the M1 Princes Motorway, near Picton Road, up the top of the Illawarra Escarpment.
"There was an interruption to the transmission and power tripped, with the system detecting an abnormality so the power goes off instantly," Endeavour Energy's Peter Payne said.
"It held on until 5am and there was another fault due to ongoing wet weather."
The substation and transmission lines run are located in the bushland and Mr Payne said Endeavour Energy was unable to send technicians to the site until Monday morning.
"We've got to get vehicles into this remote area, it's via dirt access tracks and that presents operational challenges," he said.
Wet and windy weather was blamed for both outages.
"We don't foresee any more outages," he said. "They're confident the arrangements they've got in place will hold, but the one thing we can't control is the weather."
There is a high chance of showers continuing on Monday, with winds up to 30km/h
