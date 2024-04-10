Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Illawarra's storm event in numbers, homes damaged, flooded

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 11 2024 - 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonie and Michael Whitton in their Albion Park Rail backyard which was flooded during the storm and heavy rain on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Leonie and Michael Whitton in their Albion Park Rail backyard which was flooded during the storm and heavy rain on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The data is sobering - 31 Illawarra homes inundated by floodwaters and 14 left uninhabitable, but emergency workers say there are many more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.