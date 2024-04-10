Uninsured family of eight's struggle after Albion Park home left swamped

Breeze Collie doesn't live near a creek and with six kids to feed and the rising cost of living, she and husband Kenneth let their home and contents insurance lapse.
The Albion Park home on Beveridge Street was swamped on Saturday, April 6 when 250 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours.
At first glance it looks like the Collie family have cleaned the floodwaters and mud out of their home, but the water seeped into the walls. The house smells damp and hundreds of flying bugs have taken up residence in the damp home.
With no insurance coverage the only assistance they've received so far is free waste disposal at Shellharbour council's tip. But be warned, Breeze Collie said, if you don't have an SES event number and you'll be turned away from the tip.
"We definitely don't have the money to cover everything that we've lost," she said.
As the street outside the Collie family home filled with rain on Saturday morning, the one drain in the cul-de-sac end of their street couldn't cope.
The slope of the road directed the water in gushing rapids down their driveway and it swamped their home.
"We've ripped up all the floating floors, the skirting boards, my husband's CPAP machine [it helps him breath during his sleep apnea], our surround sound speakers," she said.
A freezer, fridge, lounges, mattresses and clothes were also covered in the black, swampy water.
Since the flood devastated their home, Breeze and Kenneth's son Bowen, who has autism and ADHD, has been carrying a tiny box with 10 and five cent coins saying "mum, I'm saving for new floors".
The mental toll on Mrs Collie and her family amid the terror the home being swamped and their current living conditions has been extraordinary, she said through tears.
"You just feel like you work so hard for something, and then in two seconds, it's gone," she said.
Desperate for help she called Service NSW and after a 45 minute wait for help she was told nothing was available as the Collie family didn't meet the 'low income' criteria.
This week she'll be among the flood-affected residents to attend Recovery Assistance Points in Warrawong and Thirroul to see if the family can receive support, no matter how small.
It's not in her nature to ask for help, but Mrs Collie is so desperate that she's set up a GoFundMe page for support.
"It takes a toll emotionally, mentally and physically even on a strong person. It is a traumatising event," she said.
Following complains to Shellharbour City Council about inadequate drainage in 2021 and 2022, Mrs Collie said she was told more drains would be considered. This has not eventuated.
She emailed them again this week's following the heavy downpour.
The Mercury has contacted council for comment.
