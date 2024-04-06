Your photographs from across the Illawarra as the heavens opened

There was barely a postcode that escaped without damage when the predicted deluge came to fruition in the early hours of Saturday, April 6.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle told ABC Radio: "We've got crews across the entire LGA complementing the SES.
"But we also acknowledge that this is not going to be just a few hours in terms of cleaning up.
"This is going to be for the next few days, possibly even another week of us making sure that things are done properly, but also the assessment of the assets."
The good news is Weatherzone predicts clear skies from noon onwards.
In the meantime, check out dozens of photos submitted by our readers.
If you'd like to share yours email: news@illawarramercury.com.au
Hit the image below to see more
