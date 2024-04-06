Blue skies, but warnings remain, as the Illawarra starts the big clean up

As the Illawarra starts the clean-up after 100mm of rain fell in an hour on Saturday morning, forecasters predict light winds and clear skies for the remainder of the weekend.
However, the SES has advised that Wollongong, the Illawarra and South Coast remain a priority area.
The region's SES volunteers have responded to more than 320 jobs, including more than 60 flood rescues, in the past 24 hours.
In a state update SES Commissioner Carlene York said the worst of the weather was over but there were still risks as the system which slammed the state continued to move south.
"There's blue sky out there, but the rivers are still rising as the water flows into those river systems," she said.
"It's still really dangerous out there on the roads.
"It's Saturday, there's school sports, there's people traveling around again, just be very conscious of the traffic conditions and make sure that you're aware and have a look at your trip as to where you're going and what might be out there."
"The areas of our priority at the moment are looking now towards Wollongong, Illawarra and down into the south coast as this system continues to move down the coast and hopefully very soon out to sea."
The weather outlook will be a relief as people begin to dry out their homes following the deluge in the early hours of Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts a maximum temperature of 24 degrees celsius on Saturday with light northeasterly winds.
It will be partly cloudy, but no rain is expected later in the day.
Steven Bernasconi from the Bureau of Meteorology said "much more average weather" was on its way for the rest of the week.
However, after the significant falls which topped 250mm in parks of the Illawarra, he said the risks of flash flooding and isolated landslips remained.
Water NSW also advised that Cataract Dam, west of the northern Illawarra, would start to spill today.
Weatherzone predicts clear skies from noon onwards, but humidity is expected to be over 70 per cent on Saturday.
Conditions on Sunday look perfect for drying out and cleaning up. Weatherzone predicts temperatures of 23 degrees celsius and clear skies.
The BoM also forecasts sunny conditions and a five per cent chance of rain.
The seven-day forecast shows a mixed outlook for the week, with temperatures around 20 degrees celsius and a chance of light rain on most days.
The Mercury will be keeping you up to date with the clean-up operation on our live blog throughout the weekend.
