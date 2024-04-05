Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra family's terrifying race to get out as a month of rain fell in one hour

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 6 2024 - 10:50am, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The clean-up begins at Gary and Bronwyn Hart's home, after a terrifying morning when floodwater raged through their house. Picture by Anna Warr
The clean-up begins at Gary and Bronwyn Hart's home, after a terrifying morning when floodwater raged through their house. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra residents have been left devastated, with their homes and possessions inundated and covered in thick, sticky mud after creeks broke their banks and became raging flood waters in the deluge that hit early on Saturday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.