Extra help for flood-affected residents to open in Thirroul, Warrawong

Two "recovery assistance points" will be set up in Wollongong to help flood-affected residents access help.
From Thursday, April 11, help related to NSW Government and local government services, community organisations and welfare assistance will be available at Thirroul and Warrawong.
The Thirroul District Community Centre & Library, at 352-358 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, and the Warrawong Community Centre, 7-9 Greene Street, will be open during the following hours:
The NSW Reconstruction Authority will work with councils and other agencies to gain a clear understanding of the damage and coordinate the region's recovery.
Attendees can access mental health first aid and meet with a range of not-for-profits, and government and community organisations, including:
"As a government, we've worked quickly to get funding to local government out the door, but we also know face-to-face support is crucial in the early stages of recovery, so we encourage anyone affected by the floods to visit our Recovery Assistance Points," Wollongong MP and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said.
Anyone not able to attend can contact Service NSW for remote assistance, with Customer Care specialists available on the phone via 13 77 88.
