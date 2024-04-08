Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Terrifying moments as Figtree mum hands kids over in raging floodwaters

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 8 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kealsie Beavis with husband Joel and children Addison, 1, and Theodore, 3, and neighbour Nick van Tol. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kealsie Beavis with husband Joel and children Addison, 1, and Theodore, 3, and neighbour Nick van Tol. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It was pitch black and chest-high floodwaters were making dangerous rapids outside Kealsie Beavis' home. A car floated by before slamming into a house.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.