Free household clean-up for flood-affected Wollongong residents

Free urgent clean up for Illawarra residents affected by flooding is being offered by Wollongong City Council.
Those living in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA) and have flood damage caused by the deluge on Saturday, April 6 can arrange an additional on-call household clean-up.
Council staff will come and collect waste including damaged furniture and small appliances, rugs and carpets, mattresses, and scrap metal.
Residents impacted by flooding should contact Remondis directly on 1300 362 360 to book an urgent cleanup.
For those with extra garden debris, Council is offering free green waste drop-off to residents at Whytes Gully, Kembla Grange, on Sunday 7 April from 7.30am.
Wollongong City Council General Manager Greg Doyle said that Council staff were out assessing the damage in the city caused by extreme weather conditions.
"Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our community. The recent extreme weather has impacted many residents and Council staff are responding by assessing damage, clearing debris and working with NSW SES and Wollongong Police to close roads and start clean-up," Mr Doyle said.
"To support the clean-up of our city, we're offering residents impacted by flood damage, additional household cleanups. We're also encouraging residents with additional garden waste to drop it off at Whytes Gully for free.
"It will take some time for us to assess the extent of damage to our city. In the meantime, we ask for our community's patience and ask that people avoid travelling on our roads unless they must. If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, and stay safe. That means following the road rules and if a road is covered by flood water, do not drive through it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.