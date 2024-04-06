Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Free household clean-up for flood-affected Wollongong residents

By Newsroom
Updated April 6 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Soster volunteers himself to help with the clean up at Austi Beach cafe. Picture by Anna Warr
Greg Soster volunteers himself to help with the clean up at Austi Beach cafe. Picture by Anna Warr

Free urgent clean up for Illawarra residents affected by flooding is being offered by Wollongong City Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.