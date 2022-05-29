South Coast United coach Greg Valic admits he was left with mixed emotions after his side played out a 2-2 draw with Woonona on Saturday night.
The point was enough for SCU to move off the bottom of the Illawarra Premier League table, however, the hosts were left to rue a missed opportunity after leading by two goals at half-time at Ian McLennan Park.
The result comes on the back of SCU banking their first point of the season following a 2-2 stalemate with Bellambi three weeks ago.
"It's disappointing when you're 2-0 up [against Woonona] and you concede two goals, so it's frustrating in that sense. But I think for the first 45 minutes, we were the better team by far. Had we got that third goal, I think the game would have been over in that first 45 minutes," Valic said.
"But, in the second half, they came out and played with much more intensity and we weren't able to control the game like we did in the first half. And they scored two quick goals, which left us frustated and disappointed.
"It's a good performance and a shame we didn't get the three points, but it's definitely a step in the right direction in terms of the way we played, just not the result. I think those positive results are coming. Three points would have lifted everyone's spirits, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
