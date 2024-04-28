Illawarra Mercury
Man down Shellharbour Sharks record third Group Seven win on the trot

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 28 2024 - 6:17pm, first published 6:08pm
Ryan James scored one of Shellharbour Sharks four tries in their 24-4 win over Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles at Des King Oval on Sunday, April 28. Picture by Anna Warr
Ryan James scored one of Shellharbour Sharks four tries in their 24-4 win over Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles at Des King Oval on Sunday, April 28. Picture by Anna Warr

Shellharbour Sharks perfect start to the Group Seven rugby league competition continued on Sunday with a hard-fought 24-4 win over Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles at Des King Oval.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

