Albion Park and Shellharbour Sharks out to end each others' unbeaten record

Regardless of how each team is faring the local Group Seven rugby league derby between Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles and Shellharbour Sharks is always a tough contest.
That was the case last season when the Sharks were flying while the Eagles weren't enjoying such a good campaign in their centenary year.
With both Shellhabour and Albion Park Oak Flats kicking off their 2024 campaigns with back-to-back wins, everything points to a mouth-watering showdown at Des King Oval on Sunday.
Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah was expecting another fierce battle against the Park.
"It's another local derby and I expect it to be tough like they all are," he said.
"It's always tough against the Park and it will be no different on Sunday. Even when they're struggling or we're struggling, the games are always tough, tight affairs.
"They're definitely not struggling this year. I expect we will have to play our best to get the win."
The Sharks, riding high from playing in last season's grand final, head into the round four showdown in fine form, having beaten Stingrays and Jamberoo in their opening two games of the season.
Atallah though said his team would need to improve to record a third-straight win.
"Look it was a good start to the season for us against Stingrays but we had to scramble to beat Jamberoo last week," he said.
"We definitely have to be better this week against the Park.
"Although it is only our third game of the season it's important we continue working on our skills.
"We are still easing our way into the season but need to be mindful we are playing a very good team that's in form."
The Eagles, coached by Jason Hooper and Josh White this season, have started 2024 with impressive wins over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies (42-12) and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets (24-22).
Albion Park, who struggled on the field during the club's centenary year in 2023, have recruited well, bringing in Lebanese international Brad Morkos.
The 21-year-old joins Albion Park-Oak Flats after two seasons playing for Canberra Raiders reserve-grade side.
Earlier this year Morkos, who grew up in Wollongong, told the Mercury he was looking forward to hooking up with new Eagles coach Josh White.
Atallah said the Eagle had done well to recruit Morkos to their club.
"He is a massive addition for them. I'm sure Morkos will add a lot to the side as the year goes on."
In the other Sunday games, Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will look to end defending premiers Gerringong Lions' unbeaten start to the season when they meet at Bill Andriske Oval, while the Stingrays of Shellharbour hosts Kiama Knights at Flinders Field.
Round four kicks off with two games on Saturday, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies v Nowra-Bomadery Jets and Berry Showground and Jamberoo Superoos v Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Kevin Walsh Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.