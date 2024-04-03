Group Seven season 2024 preview: Every team's chances - in their own words

Three new coaches and plenty of new players feature in this season's Group Seven rugby league competition which kicks off this weekend.
Fittingly, defending premiers Gerringong Lions start the new season on Saturday with a clash against Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
The April 6 fixture at Michael Cronin Oval comes 202 days after the Lions downed Shellharbour Sharks 12-10 to win last year's grand final.
Gerringong goes into the 2024 season as one of the competition favourites and buoyed by recently becoming the Illawarra-South Coast kings after outlasting Thirroul 20-14 to claim the inaugural Interclub Challenge.
Lions centre Hamish Holland told the Mercury beating the Butchers in the Interclub Challenge gave Gerringong plenty of confidence heading into the season proper.
"Winning that game is definitely a positive for us going into the start of the season," Holland said.
"Hopefully it sets the platform for another good year. We've lost a couple of young players to representative sides but we've got pretty much the same side as last year.
"The aim is as always to try and win it again, That's always the goal. Winning it again would be ideal."
The Lions kick off their campaign against a Magpies outfit which struggled last season before tackling the highly-fancied Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in round two.
"Hopefully we can start well with wins over Berry and Nowra to set our season up nicely," Holland said.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies player Aaron Griffiths said the club were ready for an improved performance in 2024.
"It wasn't our best season last year. We lost a fair few players to injuries in the first few rounds and never really recovered," he said.
"This year we've had a really good preseason, got a few new players, got a few boys from [Illawarra champions] Thirroul in Jackson Bridge and Cooper Niza so hopefully they help us have a good season this year.
"We're itching to get on the field for round one.
"Playing the premiers Gerringong first up is a massive test but one we are looking forward to to see where we're at."
Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday, April 6
Both teams missed last year's finals and will be keen to make their way back into the top five this season.
Jamberoo have lost the services of their long-time skipper Jono Dallas, who has retired but front-rower Jayden Foy is confident the Superoos can have a good 2024 season.
Foy himself has returned to his hometown club after playing Jersey Flegg for the Cronulla Sharks last year.
"Jono was a big loss. We've also had more of the experienced boys leave in the Asquith brothers and Jayden Morgan but we've got a lot of new faces and group of young boys keen to show what they've got," he said.
"It's exciting for the club. We've only had a couple of months together and we are gelling very well."
Jamberoo Superoos have gone 'back to the future' following the appointment of former player-coach Matt Coelho as first grade coach for the 2024 season.
"He's great, he is very experienced and it's been great learning from him and preparing for this season."
Kiama flyer Cade Hotham said the Knights are primed for a better campaign after disappointing in 2023.
"We've had a really good preseason and we're keen to build on that and play some good footy," he said.
The Knights 2019 premiership coach Matt Clarke has returned to help head coach Mark Laird for season 2024.
"It's great having both on board. I think we're primed to have a really good season."
Bomaderry Sports Complex on Sunday, April 7
Both the Jets and Bulldogs made the top five last season finishing fourth and fifth-place respectively, with Nowra-Bomaderry knocking out Milton-Ulladulla in the first week of the finals.
Jets winger Braydon Rumble-Walsh said Nowra were ready to fire again in 2024.
"It was a pretty good year last year, I think we surprised a lot of people and probably surprised ourselves with how well we went," he said.
"We are feeling good coming into the new year as well so I reckon we'll be up there again.
"There's definitely room for improvement. We were in and out of games last year at times, it's important we stay in the contest for 80 minutes in all games."
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs player Riley Wooden said the Bulldogs were keen to put together another good season.
"It was really good to make the five last year, we hadn't done that for awhile," he said.
"Last year was a pretty good milestone for the club and a stepping stone for the future. It's up to us now to ensure we continue on that path.
"There's no reason why we can't again figure in the finals. We've had a good preseason and our squad is looking strong across the park."
Flinders Oval on Sunday, April 7
After an impressive last couple of years, the Stingrays of Shellharbour will fancy their chances of going one better in 2024 and playing in a grand final.
Player-coach Tom Warner has boosted his stocks with the inclusion of experienced halfback Hamish McLaurin, who joins the Stingrays after an impressive spell at Illawarra club Wests Devils.
The Eagles, who struggled on the field during the club's centenary year in 2023, have also recruited well, bringing in Lebanese international Brad Morkos.
The 21-year-old joins Albion Park-Oak Flats after two seasons playing for Canberra Raiders reserve-grade side.
Morkos, who grew up in Wollongong, said he was looking forward to hooking up with new Eagles coach Josh White.
"Josh brought me over and has said nothing but good things about the competition," he said.
"I know we have a few new players and this preseason has been about trying to get everyone to gel together and be a team and fit the new players with the old. I think we've done well with that."
McLaurin said the Stingrays were also looking good heading into the season opener.
"We went close last year and I know the boys are keen to do even better this season," he said.
"We've also added Matt Scott up front so I'm sure we'll have another good season."
Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday, April 7:
This year shapes up to be a big year for both the Gorillas and the Sharks.
Injuries and suspension cost the luckless Warilla-Lake South big time in 2023 though their captain Blair Grant is confident the Gorillas can return to winning ways under new coach Gavin Walsh.
"Injuries hurt us early last season and it ended up being a really disappointing season," Grant said.
"But we've had a really good preseason and bought in some new blokes and we're confident of having a better year.
"Gav has come in as coach as well, which is great. He was with us a couple of years ago in reserve grade so the transition has been really smooth.
"We're looking forward to having a good year."
These sentiments were echoed by his Sharks counterpart James Ralphs, who said last season's beaten grand finalists were hoping to go one better in season 2024.
"We have tried to forget about the grand final. We all worked together after that game and had a drink and had a bit of a talk and I think from that team we have 16 blokes backing up this year who have resolved to work hard to try and better our result this year," he said.
"We built our successful season on defence last year and nothing's changed this year. We're just gonna keep turning up for each other as a club.
"The camaraderie is what stands out for me, everyone wants to do it for each other and that's what we drive and that's what the standards are."
Ralphs was a big reason for the Sharks success last season, with the 30-year-old winning the Michael Cronin Medal awarded to Group Seven's best player.
"I just really enjoyed my footy last year and I feel like I benefited from that extra responsibility being the captain.
"l felt like it made my game grow and made me mature a little bit. I also trained hard and the results paid in the end."
