Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gerringong claims bragging rights with brave victory over Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 16 2024 - 6:59pm, first published 6:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lions celebrate prop Lachlan Weir's try in Saturday's big win over Thirroul. Picture by Adam Mclean
The Lions celebrate prop Lachlan Weir's try in Saturday's big win over Thirroul. Picture by Adam Mclean

Gerringong are the Illawarra-South Coast kings after outlasting Thirroul 20-14 to claim the inaugural Interclub Challenge on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.