Departing Warilla-Lake South Gorillas coach Troy Grant hasn't given up on the season but has on his team's chances of making the Group Seven rugby league finals.
The Gorillas travel to play a Kiama Knights side which also has no chance of playing finals football this season, on Sunday.
Results last round opened the finals' door slightly for Warilla but unfortunately the injury-plagued reigning premiers could not grab it after being beaten 30-20 by visitors Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
Speaking to the Mercury ahead of his team's clash against the Knights, Grant said he hoped his players' efforts in what has been a trying season, were rewarded with a win over Kiama.
"There's no secret that we've been down on troops but the effort and attitude of our players has been fantastic," he said.
"I'd like the boys to get a win on the board, just for their effort and their attitude.
"We are not getting any players back this week. For us it really is a week to week proposition. In saying that, I think we can get over Kiama this week.
"If the boys could get a win on the board, it would be a great reward for their effort and attitude.
"It's been a very hard season for the club in terms of injuries. The last four to six weeks have been especially tough but we've been in most of the games but just haven't got the results."
Regardless where on the ladder the Gorillas finish this season, Grant, who will leave the club at the end of the season after five years in charge of the first-grade side, will be fondly remembered by the club for guiding Warilla to the 2022 title.
The Gorillas have appointed Gavin Walsh as their new first-grade coach for the 2024 season.
He takes over from Grant and his offsider Neil Farmillo.
Grant said despite the difficult season he had every confidence that the club would continue to prosper on and off the field in the years to come.
"The club is in a very good space. The attitude around the club is fantastic. I don't think there is going to be any issue with the club moving forward with a new coach next season," he said.
"The time is right for me to stand down. I've been coaching at the club for the past nine years, first with the under 18s and the past five years with first-grade.
"I've really enjoyed my time. We've had some fantastic results and enjoyed some fantastic times.
"I just think it is time for a new direction for me and the club. I just feel the players maybe need another voice.
"I'll still always be a supporter of the club."
Round 15 kicks off on Saturday with two crucial matches which will have a real bearing on the top five.
Jamberoo Superoos will need to beat league leaders Stingrays of Shellharbour at Kevin Walsh Oval, to keep pace with the fifth-placed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, who have a tricky encounter away to the third-placed Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval.
On Sunday the high-flying Shellharbour Sharks will be gunning for their ninth win on the trot when they battle Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
The other Sunday game is between Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies Centenary Field.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.