FREE: Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Dapto and Collegians

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Dapto and Collegians - Saturday at 3pm.
Dapto v Collegians - Dapto Showground
Canaries coach Blake Wallace said it loud and clear last week: "we're coming." Given the three wins his side has managed on the trot, you'd foolish to write them off despite what remains an uphill finals climb.
Regardless, a 32-30 win over Wests last week leaves them just one win adrift of fourth-placed Thirroul with four games remaining. However, with the Butchers enjoying a massive 174-point differential advantage, the Canaries are going to need to pave their finals path with wins.
A late fade that let Corrimal bag the last three tries last week would have provided some food for thought and the Dogs will primed heading to the Showground on Saturday.
De La Salle v Wests - Henson Park
One of the more intriguing task on offer in the competition for the Devils, heading to Newtown's spiritual home as part of the Beer, Wine and Food Festival that could see as many as 10,000 people flock to Henson Park.
Whether they were playing in front of 10,000 or 10 people, Wests need to arrest a three-game losing slide, with fours losses on the trot unthinkable for the powerhouse club.
Personnel has been an issue, but Pete McLeod will welcome some cattle back against a De La Salle side high on confidence after coming back from 24-6 down at halftime to sneak home 27-26 over Thirroul.
Thirroul v Corrimal - Gibson Park
You can expect the Butchers to be smarting on the back of a tough loss last week, with Jarrod Costello's side starting to develop a reputation for second-half fade-outs.
You can expect they'll want to put in a full 80 in front of their home fans this weekend. If they were to drop a game to win-less Corrimal, the wheels will have truly come off.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.