Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated
Photos

Gerringong Lions win thriller to be crowned Group Seven premiers

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alexander Weir crashed over for a try in the dying minutes to secure Gerringong Lions a hard-fought 12-10 grand final victory over the Shellharbour Sharks at Centenary Field on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.