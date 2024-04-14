Sharks down Stingrays to win the first battle of Shellharbour in 2024

The Sharks have won the first battle of Shellharbour in 2024, downing the Stingrays 26-12 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
With the opening round of the Group Seven rugby league competition washed out, the round two fixture was the first competitive outing for both teams, and it told, especially in the error-riddled first half.
In fact three tries, two to Shellharbour and one to the Stingrays came directly from the opposition team dropping the ball.
The Sharks started the brighter in the much anticipated local derby and raced to a 6-0 lead after eight minutes when Brodie Rigg scored a soft try which was converted by Jacob Seabrook.
But the Stingrays were quick to reply with prop Jake Kamire barging over under the posts two minutes later. Hamish Mclaurin converted to make it 6-all.
Eze Harper and Bryce Magnone then scored for the Sharks but Mclaurin replied for the visiting Stingrays just before the break to see the Sharks take a 20-12 lead into the halftime break.
It was a much more physical and defensive game in the second half, with just one try scored, to Harper, who crossed for his second midway through the half.
Sharks skipper James Ralphs was happy with his team's performance.
"Winning the local derby is definitely a good way to start the season," he said.
"We were ready to go last week against Warilla but obviously the rain washed us out. It was unfortunate but it was good that the boys didn't turn away. We turned up and we played well today and got the win.
"It's become such a good rivalry. I remember the years when they first started, and we'd win by 80. It's good that they've got a strong club over there now.
"There's a bit of a love hate relationship there.
"But it's a great contest every time we play them and it's good to get the choccys this time."
Ralphs said while both teams were a bit rusty early on, both teams improved in the second stanza.
The Sharks were especially good in defence, holding out countless Stingrays attacks late on as the visitors desperately tried to get back in the contest.
"Defence was definitely king for us in the second half," Ralphs said.
"That's where we've talked about pride ourselves and that's the same exact philosophy we adopted last year. If we turn up and tackle for each other, the points will come.
"And you've seen that today. I don't think they scored a point in the second half."
In the other games on Sunday Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs beat Jamberoo 24-4 and Warilla Lake South Gorillas downed Kiama Knights 24-6.
In round two fixtures on Saturday, reigning premiers Gerringong Lions kicked off their campaign with an impressive 22-6 win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Michael Cronin Oval, while Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles also started with a win, downing Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 42-12 at Des King Oval.
