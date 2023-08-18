A Hollywood script writer couldn't of penned it any better.
The battle of Shellharbour between the Sharks and Stingrays on Sunday will decide who wins this year's Group Seven rugby league minor premiership.
The visiting Stingrays head into the final round fixture at Ron Costello Oval in first spot on 28 points.
But should the Sharks, arguably the hottest team in the competition, down the Stingrays for a second time this season and secure a 12 th straight win, they will be crowned minor premiers.
This is not lost on Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah.
"There's no hiding from the fact this is a huge game for both clubs," he said.
"It's a derby and the winner will be crowned minor premiers. There's definitely a lot at stake. Semifinal football is here a week early.
"We're feeling comfortable in the work we've been doing. There's a bit of confidence in the camp with how we've been playing and we're really looking forward to the game."
Considering how good the team has been playing over the last three months of the competition, it's little surprise the Sharks are feeling good about their chances.
Shellharbour's sensational 11-game winning streak included a hard-fought victory over the Tom Warner-coached Stingrays on May 28 this year.
But Atallah warned the Sharks' best football was still ahead of them.
"I don't think we've played our best yet," he said.
"There was probably a 20 minute patch where we probably dropped our standards a fair bit last week.
"We will be aiming for a 80-minute performance this week. Semifinals have probably started a week early for us, we have to take it up a notch from where we have been playing.
"I think everyone is going to find an extra 10, 20 per cent because that is what semifinal football is about."
Atallah admitted the Sharks would love nothing better than to beat their fierce derby rivals in the battle for the minor premiership.
"There's a lot at stake. The fact we got one over them earlier in the year means they'll be keener than ever to win. They will come out hard and fast and test us through the middle....I'm sure our guys will be standing there ready to go."
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner said his team was primed to create history by securing the club its first ever first-grade minor premiership
"It would be a massive achievement for the club if we can get it done," he said.
"It will also be a big finals momentum as whoever wins this game probably looks to be favourite to take out the competition. Importantly the winner gets a week off. And I'd say both teams will need it after a big one on Sunday."
The Stingrays, who themselves are on a six-game winning streak, are at full-strength for the blockbuster.
"There's no excuses on our end, we're looking forward to really test ourselves before the finals," Warner said.
"These are the big games that you want to play in, especially a local derby, but even on top of that, it's for the minor premiership.
"It's massive for Shellharbour.
"The boys have been looking forward to it for a few weeks now.
"Obviously they knocked us off last time we met and they haven't been beat since. We're on our own bit of a winning streak, I think about six in a row.
"So we're probably two of the form sides as well, which all leads to a spectacular Shellharbor Sunday.
"I'm just keen to see the battle of the two big forward packs. I think it's probably the two biggest packs in the competition and whoever wins the ruck on Sunday will probably win the game."
The race for the minor premiership is not the only thing up for grabs on the final weekend of the regular season.
Jamberoo Superoos are in the box-seat to finish fifth and secure a finals spot but a loss to derby rivals Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday could open the door for Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs to leapfrog the Superoos should they down Warilla-Lake South Gorillas at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval on Sunday.
Gerringong will be keen to win as a victory could see the third-placed Lions finish in second-place should the Stingrays beat Shellharbour Sharks.
In the other round 18 fixtures Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies host Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Berry Showground on Saturday while Kiama Knights play Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Kiama Showground on Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
