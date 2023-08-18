Illawarra Mercury
UOW Mallee Bulls one game away from Jack Scott Cup grand final victory

Updated August 18 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:35pm
Grace Wright leads out the UOW Mallee Bulls. Picture supplied.
Grace Wright leads out the UOW Mallee Bulls. Picture supplied.

The University of Wollongong women's rugby team is just one game away from a fairytale finish, only two months after their Illawarra rugby dream was shattered.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

