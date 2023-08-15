Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League

Matildas are inspiring past, present and future national players

By Jordan Warren and Agron Latifi
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whilst all the eyes of the world are on the current Matildas team, there have been plenty that have come before them that have paved the way for them to succeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.