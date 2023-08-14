Illawarra Mercury
Promotion on the horizon for District League's Shellharbour FC

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:19pm
Promotion to the Illawarra Premier League is what's on offer for Shellharbour after claiming the District League premiership with a 4-0 win against Oak Flats on Sunday.

