Promotion to the Illawarra Premier League is what's on offer for Shellharbour after claiming the District League premiership with a 4-0 win against Oak Flats on Sunday.
It is a landmark achievement for the club following their merger between Shell Cove and Shellharbour juniors at the end of 2022.
Just a season into the merger the club has the chance to be bumped up to the top flight in 2024 after claiming the league championship with a game to spare.
A Falcons own goal in the first half put the result beyond doubt.
It's been a stellar season for Shellharbour first grade after accumulating 14 wins in 19 matches. They will head into their last game of the campaign against Unanderra and then into finals in flawless form. The team has gone on a seven match winning run and has not lost since late May 27.
The mantra from the beginning of the merger has been the link between the senior mens and womens as well as the juniors - a collective effort across the club.
That has been set up by president Yani Sekuloski - who couldn't have been more proud of the first grade triumph.
"We could not be prouder of where we have come in such a short period of time. All of the hard work behind the scenes to make sure we have set everything up correctly has not gone unnoticed. Our committee has worked tirelessly to ensure we provide a platform for this club to succeed, and having clear pathways for our junior footballers coming through the ranks.
"It has not come easy, there have been multiple challenges both on and off the park, however, with the support network we have around us both in the senior and junior spaces, we have been able to achieve what we set out to do at the start of the season.
"Now we will look to shift our focus onto the finals series and in the near future, on the Illawarra Premier League and hopefully we see a lot of juniors returning to represent our mens in Premier League next year," Sekoloski added.
Meanwhile the team's coach Williams was similarly over the moon with the triumph and said it was a whole club effort.
"The amount of work behind the scenes has been staggering," he said.
"The board, Yani and his work with the juniors has been outstanding helping get this merger happening. The players I brought in have been outstanding. The football they have played has been unbelievable from round one to now.
Williams will be looking for consecutive grand final wins himself after claiming the major trophy for the Hearts in 2022.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
