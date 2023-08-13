Illawarra Mercury
Watch the goal that saw Woonona claim the women's Premier League title

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 9:47am
It was a moment 15 years in the making for Woonona's captain Morgan Anderson when the final whistle blew at Ocean Park confirming the Sharks had won the inaugural women's Illawarra Premier League competition.

