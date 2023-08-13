Watch the goal that saw Woonona claim the women's Premier League title

It was a moment 15 years in the making for Woonona's captain Morgan Anderson when the final whistle blew at Ocean Park confirming the Sharks had won the inaugural women's Illawarra Premier League competition.
The Sharks took out the league championship with a 1-1 draw against second placed Shellharbour to confirm first spot in the inaugural season of the revamped competition.
For Anderson, it was a moment that was over a decade in the making.
"I've been at the club for 15 years and that was the first trophy that I've won and a lot of the girls are the same," she said.
"We definitely celebrated accordingly, but we know that there's still that grand final there that we definitely have on our to do list as well. Every was so happy after the game. For the coaches and everyone that came out to watch and the whole squad, it's hard to describe and it's emotional even thinking about it.
"Everyone was super pumped and happy for everyone."
The league will take a week off so people can watch the FIFA Women's World Cup final but after that finals are in full swing.
It is a two week finals system with first against fourth and second against third.
Woonona will come up against defending grand final winners University.
"Uni will be another tough clash being the defending champions," Anderson added.
The other semi-final will be Shellharbour against Albion Park.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
