'She plays beyond her years': Fowler shows veteran poise in shootout thriller

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 13 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
Mary Fowler nails her penalty during the gripping shoot-out against France on Saturday night. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Everything in her still fledgling career seems to come ahead of schedule, and former Illawarra Stingray Mary Fowler can add another first to the burgeoning resume after helping the Matildas home in an epic penalty shoot-out.

