Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Everything up for grabs in last round of women's Premier League

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first grade and reserve grade league championship, as well as the overall club championship will be up for grabs this weekend when Woonona play Shellharbour in the women's Illawarra Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.