Everything up for grabs in last round of women's Premier League

The first grade and reserve grade league championship, as well as the overall club championship will be up for grabs this weekend when Woonona play Shellharbour in the women's Illawarra Premier League.
It promises to be a bumper conclusion to the round robin games in the first instalment of the elite female competition in the region.
For Woonona, they lead the competition by two points with a game remaining. It is a testament to the team they have after leading usual league powerhouses Albion Park and University.
But that's not all.
In reserve grade Shellharbour are still a chance of clinching first spot, should they beat Woonona and current leaders University lose to Thirroul. Shellharbour have already wrapped up the league championship in youth grade - the club's all-conquering State Cup team.
And finally in the club championship, Shellharbour lead the way in all three grades by 10 points and will want to cap off the first year of the merger with Shell Cove with a trophy there.
But first grade is where the eyes will be.
Shellharbour coach Ron Fogerty said whilst his team would be coming up against tough opposition, he was confident of some final day drama.
"It's been a really memorable and enjoyable first season in the women's Premier League showcasing the best players in the region," he said.
"To finish it up with a win and a minor premiership in its inaugural year would be an amazing achievement for the club and a testament to the player's efforts.
"Woonona are a very strong team. They've got a lot of momentum behind them at the moment as well. They've certainly found their form so we expect it to be a tough battle. It's on their home ground so they will be fighting for the title fiercely," Fogerty said.
Meanwhile Woonona skipper Morgan Anderson said it had been a sensational season to date for the club as a whole. She added that coming up against Shellharbour would be a huge challenge but they would be looking to rectify their 3-0 loss against the same opponent last month.
"I think everyone's just really excited that it's come down to this," she said.
"It's going to be a really tough contest. Last round [against Shellharbour] I don't think was a true reflection of how strong we are but they're an awesome team, they're very well coached. They've got a really good attack and really good defence so they're really balanced.
"Sunday it will be a challenge for us but I think we've prepared really well all season to come down to this last round and for finals. We're as prepared as we can be but obviously we're very respectful of our opponents and them being so close to the top as well shows what a quality side they are too."
Following the regular season will be a two week finals series where first plays fourth and second plays third, with the winners progressing to the grand final.
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 3pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
