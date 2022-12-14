Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour juniors given direct pathway to senior football in landmark merger

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 11:00am
Shellharbour Football Club. Picture supplied

The future of Shellharbour's next football superstars is now much clearer following the announcement of the merger of Shellharbour Junior Football Club and Shell Cove FC seniors under the one branch - Shellharbour Football Club.

