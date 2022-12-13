Illawarra Mercury
Emma McKeon and Australia women's teammates break world relay record in Melbourne

December 14 2022 - 8:59am
Australia's gold medal-winning relay team (from left) Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, Mollie O'Callaghan and Madison Wilson during the medal ceremony for the womens 4x100m freestyle final in Melbourne on Tuesday night. Picture by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Emma McKeon has continued her scintillating form in the pool, playing a key role in the Australian women's 4x100m relay team smashing the world record on Tuesday night.

