Aspiring youth worker caught red-handed busting through Dapto car wash

A balaclava-clad man was subject to a Scooby Doo-style unmasking after being caught red-handed attempting to bust through an Illawarra car wash.
CCTV cameras captured aspiring youth worker Konrad Machala, 39, entering the Dapto Self Service Car Wash by removing screws of the outer fence at 3am on August 23, 2023.
The Kanahooka man, wearing a balaclava with only slits for his eyes and a hoodie over his head, left the building half an hour later when his attempts to pry open the office door with a crow bar were unsuccessful.
But he returned at 6am with a black bag full of tools and continued his attempts to force open the entry.
Police were notified by a staff member who was watching Machala on CCTV and they arrived soon after, finding Machala kneeling down near the door.
"Stop what you're doing," police said, before taking hold of Machala and telling him to drop the screwdriver.
Car wash staff assisted police as a wrestle with Machala ensued, with all falling to the ground where the grappling continued.
Machala was eventually subdued and the screwdriver was taken from his hands. Car wash staff removed his balaclava and held him until a caged police vehicle arrived.
Police found several tools inside Machala's bag, including a battery powered grinder, a drill, and three screwdrivers.
The business sought compensation of $500 for the damage caused to the office door.
Machala faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, having his face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, and damaging property.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Machala was in the middle of a residential drug rehabilitation program and that he was completing a TAFE course in counselling, with hopes of becoming a youth worker.
Ms Ritchie noted Machala had already spent almost four months behind bars for the offending before he was bailed to rehab.
Magistrate Claire Girotto pointed out Machala's criminal record, which wasn't lengthy, but included a robbery which he avoided jail for in 2021.
She opted to impose a six-month intensive correction order, which has stronger supervision than a bond, to ensure Machala completes rehab.
